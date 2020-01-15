NORFOLK - Over 430 people were served during last year’s Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk.
Coordinator Lacy Kimes highlighted the success during a special luncheon Tuesday.
Kimes said Project Homeless is a day of services for the homeless and near homeless to help move them forward.
She said Midtown Health Center is the largest health provider on site and they had 166 patient encounters.
"Before they leave Project Homeless Connect Norfolk they're given a voucher to be able to go to a future medical appointment that is scheduled before they even leave our event. Transportation is lined up, the appointment is lined up, and they can go for follow up appointments for free to continue with their medical care."
Kimes said they also have a mobile food pantry on site and distributed 26,000 pounds of food.
The 2020 Project Homeless Connect event is set for Friday June 26, and for more information go to the website ProjectHomelessConnectNorfolk.org.