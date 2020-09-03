NORFOLK - Braasch Avenue from 1st to 5th Street has been closed since early April, but progress is being made on the reconstruction project.
City of Norfolk Staff Engineer John Cahill says the road and sidewalks are paved from 1st to 3rd Street.
Cahill says the project also has new water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer mains all of the way through 3rd Street.
He says given the dry summer, they’re ahead of schedule.
"Our hope is that we would have the planting beds, pavings, grass, and everything else in yet this fall and have a completed project before winter sets in. I think we are on schedule, it's exciting to see that project remain ahead of schedule. Anytime you're doing utility work and you get rain that can shut you down for multiple days at a time."
Cahill says once the landscaping gets put in as well as everything else that will finish out the project, it will take on a whole new life and give a new visual aspect to the downtown community through there.