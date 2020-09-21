NORFOLK - The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has created something called the Catalyst Program to encourage more use of sorghum in the U.S.
Executive Director Nate Blum tells News Talk WJAG, the program is a grass roots effort to encourage entrepreneurs to not only create new products using sorghum, but to locate that processing in Nebraska creating specialty products for specialty markets.
Blum says they’ve developed a partnership with several entities at the University of Nebraska and Concordia University with five teams between the two.
"Some of those teams are doing some pretty neat things. Two of them are working on culinary applications for sorghum, one is working on a bison feeding trial, another one is working on aquaculture feed developments and then the fifth one is looking at low-grade sorghum as a feedstock for mushroom development."
Blum says the attributes that sorghum has are in high demand in high premium markets like New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.
For more information about the program visit NebraskaSorghum.Org.