LINCOLN - Livestock producers in various Northeast Nebraska counties who have suffered grazing losses due to drought this year are encouraged to inquire about the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator with the Nebraska Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says counties eligible include Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne.
Kriz-Wickham says those counties became eligible for the program due to drought status shown in the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"It's designed to provide assistance to livestock owners and contract growers that cover livestock who are also producers of a grazed forage crop."
Kriz-Wickham says if you’re interested in the program, call your local FSA office.
The deadline to apply is January 30th.