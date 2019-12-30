WSC/UNL NDN

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — Students may receive two bachelor’s degrees from two Nebraska colleges after four years in a new biology and agriculture program.

Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced the program earlier this month.

The Norfolk Daily News reported that students can earn a life sciences degree with a concentration in biology from Wayne and an applied science degree with concentrations in agriculture and natural resources from the Lincoln university.

Students will spend three years at Wayne State’s School of Natural and Social Sciences and then finish with a year at UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

