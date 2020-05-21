WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Ag Secretary Sonny Purdue announced the new Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and producers can apply for assistance beginning next Tuesday.
Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce tells News Talk WJAG, the program is for producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five percent or greater price decline due to the virus and face additional marketing costs.
Before signing up for the program, Fordyce says non-specialty crop producers will need to know what their 2019 production is.
"How many bushels of corn, soybeans, and grain sorghum did you produce in the harvest of 2019? The maximum eligible for that would be half of that 2019 production. Then they're going to need to know what you had on inventory as of the first of the year of 2020."
Fordyce says producers will have to certify they meet the Adjusted Gross Income limitation of $900,000 unless at least 75 percent or more of their income is derived from farming, ranching, or forestry-related activities.
For more information about the program visit Farmers.Gov/CFAP.