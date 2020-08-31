LINCOLN - Hunters can begin donating to a special program to help out hungry Nebraskans this week.
Coordinator for the Hunters Helping the Hungry Teresa Lombard says the program allows hunters to donate the deer they kill to Nebraska residents in need.
Lombard says the processors accept the meat and turn it into ground venison before it's donated.
"When you're going to donate a deer you need to first check that deer. If you're doing it before the November firearm season there's a tele-check phone number that will be on the printed permit, and you just call that number to check you deer in and write that check number down and take that canceled permit to the processor. It does need to be a whole field dress deer, can't be boned out."
Lombard says area processors accepting deer beginning Tuesday are Main Street Market in Humphrey and Melcher’s Locker in Lindsay
She says they’re also accepting monetary donations as the program is funded fully from those cash donations.
For more information about the program or to make a donation visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov/HHH.