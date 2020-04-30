LINCOLN - Nebraska is going to copy Tennessee when it comes to processing unemployment claims.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Thursday Governor Pete Ricketts signed an executive order which waives an unemployment statute that required processors to check all previous places of employment.
Ricketts said now they will only check the last place of employment which should dramatically improve processing time.
Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin said 40 percent of the claimants have multiple employers in their base period.
"We have to go back and adjudicate each one of those base period employers and that means you have to reach out to all of them, get their information, and do rebuttals if they provide contradictory information on the separation."
Albin said Nebraska paid 11,000 new claims over the last week and about 5,500 more are pending, but those should be caught up by Saturday.