OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to indirectly subsidize private K-12 schools in Nebraska by offering tax credits to scholarship donors has stalled after opponents blocked the measure with a filibuster.
Backers in the Legislature fell four votes short of the 33 they needed to force a vote on the bill, which effectively sidelines it for the rest of this year’s session.
Supporters pitched the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs, but the measure drew sharp opposition from others lawmakers, who argued it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools and other priorities.