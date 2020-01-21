Scott Frakes

PERU, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a proposed college program would help train future leaders for Nebraska's prisons.

The prisons have been struggling with overcrowding, staffing issues and inmate unrest.

The proposed partnership between Peru State College and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute would create new opportunities for criminal justice students interested in work as corrections officers.

Students could take internships at the Tecumseh prison while seeking their bachelor's degrees and could move into jobs as sergeants or case managers upon graduation.

State prisons director Scott Frakes says the program would be the first of its kind in the country.

Tags

