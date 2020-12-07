STANTON - Two Norfolk men were sentenced to years in prison Monday.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, in Stanton County District Court 29-year-old Ryan Rardon was sentenced three to six years on a conviction of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
He was arrested earlier this year on Highway 275 and was found in possession of five ounces of cocaine. The cocaine had a street value of around $15,000.
Also sentenced to three to six years in prison was 38-year-old Derick Haywood for burglary.
He was arrested last year following an investigation into the break-in of the Pilger Pride convenience store. A co-defendant was sentenced earlier to a jail term for her involvement.