Stanton County District Court

STANTON - Two Norfolk men were sentenced to years in prison Monday.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, in Stanton County District Court 29-year-old Ryan Rardon was sentenced three to six years on a conviction of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was arrested earlier this year on Highway 275 and was found in possession of five ounces of cocaine. The cocaine had a street value of around $15,000.

Also sentenced to three to six years in prison was 38-year-old Derick Haywood for burglary.

He was arrested last year following an investigation into the break-in of the Pilger Pride convenience store. A co-defendant was sentenced earlier to a jail term for her involvement.

