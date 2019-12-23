Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

In other news
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.David Sackschewsky was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution. Court records sa…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have canceled Christmas Eve visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in an effort to combat a prison system flu outbreak.The corrections department says nearly four dozen flu cases have been confirmed and a higher number are suspected at five p…
LINCOLN - The holiday season typically includes lots of parties and gatherings that people go to.
NEW YORK, NY - Caring for a family member with Alzheimer’s can be stressful, especially during the holiday season.
LINCOLN - Nearly half of U.S. families have no retirement savings, according to a new Economic Policy Institute report.
WASHINGTON D.C. - After the House made its vote on the USMCA, it adjourned for the Holiday recess.
LINCOLN - Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts his monthly radio call-in show Monday afternoon on News Talk WJAG.
STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested for his offense of driving while intoxicated Sunday evening.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Consumers who get electricity from the Loup Public Power District in eastern Nebraska won't see an increase in their electricity rates this year.