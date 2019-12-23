Prison's Christmas Eve visits canceled due to flu outbreak

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials have canceled Christmas Eve visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in an effort to combat a prison system flu outbreak.

The corrections department says nearly four dozen flu cases have been confirmed and a higher number are suspected at five prison facilities.

The penitentiary in Lincoln has the highest number of confirmed and suspected cases.

The department is taking several steps to help stop the outbreak, including providing face masks for staffers and inmates and encouraging inmates to get flu shots.

