Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prisons officials say a 27-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate has died at a Lincoln hospital.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Jackson Hendrick died around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not say in the release why or when he had been taken to the hospital, and a department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about whether his death was related to the new coronavirus outbreak or was caused by something else.

Hendrick was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence out of Lancaster County for first degree sexual assault of a minor. 

Tags

In other news

Ex-Omaha weatherman accused of targeting health director

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha TV weatherman and spokesman for a former mayor has been accused of emailing death threats to the director of Douglas County Health Department over her handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.