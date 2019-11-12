NORFOLK - Walter Carter Jr., the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska was in Norfolk Monday at Northeast Community College.
Carter is a retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy and the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy. He is also a former president of the U.S. Naval War College.
He said he had just recently retired and was on vacation with his wife in Jamaica when he got a call about the open position and spoke to the Board of Regents about it.
"Each and every one of them spoke to me and I felt like what they were trying to do and what they were looking for the future of the University of Nebraska system was something that I could be part of."
Carter’s appointment is subject to a 30-day public review period before the Board could consider naming him president-elect.
He replaces Hank Bounds who left the university in mid-August.