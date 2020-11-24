LINCOLN - With the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, the state’s local health department directors held a press conference Monday.
One of the guests, Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center talked about the value of face masks.
Lawler said masks have been demonstrated in numerous scientific studies to dramatically decrease community transmission and the CDC has recently released a scientific brief that has over 40 references that support the use of masks.
A question was asked about how many health directors have had reports of threats made to them or their staff and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Director Gina Uhing took that question as their health department was the recipient of threats a couple of weeks ago.
"It does certainly leave an impact on how a department functions because you're busy with trying to deal with the pandemic, so when those things happen it halts temporarily the work we have to do. Those few calls that we get, we receive many more calls of thanks and appreciation. I think those outweigh the bad."
Another guest, Dr. Brady Beecham, a member of the Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney said she would like to see a universal statewide mask mandate and called on Governor Pete Ricketts to be a leader in it.