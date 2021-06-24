NORFOLK - A presentation on proposed Nebraska Department of Education health standards is set for Thursday evening.
Matt Innis is set to speak during the event titled “Nebraska Department of Education Exposed.”
Kami Riley with the Protect Nebraska Children Coalition says a number of topics will be covered.
"He'll be talking about the critical race theory that is hidden within the (proposed) health standards and also the comprehensive sexual education that is in the health standards the Nebraska Department of Education is proposing."
Riley says she encourages those to attend who are concerned about the future of Nebraska children. The event is limited to those over 18 years of age.
It’s set for Thursday at the Norfolk Public Library beginning at 6.