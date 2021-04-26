LINCOLN - Prescribed burns are taking place this time of year to better help renew pastures.
Nebraska Extension Range Forage Specialist Jerry Volesky says a prescribed burn may seem like an extreme measure, but they’re quite beneficial.
Volesky says it’s important to plan out the prescribed burn.
"Many times in the spring like this, there's relatively few days that the prescribed burn can be conducted. You might have the wrong type of wind, the wind may be too strong, or the relative humidity is too low so it really narrows down the window of when prescribed burning can be done."
Volesky says prescribed burns are also done to control eastern red cedar trees.
He says make sure you have the proper equipment nearby like a water pumper and fire suppression tools.