NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Safety officials are reminding citizens to keep an eye on the potential winter weather expected for the area.
Looking ahead at the forecast for Friday and Friday night temperatures near freezing are possible for portions of Nebraska along with a widespread frost.
Saturday shows a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8:00 p.m., then snow showers likely with a low around 25.
More snow showers are expected on Sunday with wind gusts as high as 26 mph. There is also some concern that trees that have not lost leaves could experience a heavy snow load.
Monday morning commutes will be impacted as well.
Now is the time to begin preparing for the winter season and the City of Norfolk/Region 11 Emergency Management is encouraging citizens to make preparations. Here is what you can do:
· Start monitoring the weather conditions and forecasts now from your preferred outlet.
· Change travel plans now if you think they may be impacted by a storm
· Check road conditions.
· Call 511, visit 511.nebraska.gov, or download the Nebraska 511 app to check on road conditions.
· Choose a different route or adjust travel plans if road conditions are poor.
· Ready your vehicle.
· Check your battery, wipers, coolant, and other systems affected by cold temperature.
· Make sure your tires have good tread.
· Clear snow, ice, or dirt from your windows, lights, and camera.
· Stock up on groceries and gas while the weather is still nice.
· Pack an Emergency Supply Kit.
· Stock your vehicle with a mobile phone charger, batteries, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, high-calorie, non-perishable food, candle to melt snow for drinking water, sack of sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, scraper, and battery booster cables.
Reminder that during a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or on emergency routes.
On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens do not park on the street if possible.
If a snow emergency is declared, citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and on cul-de-sacs. Cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes will be towed.
A full description of emergency snow routes can be found on our website and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
For more information about Snow Emergencies, Snow Maps and the Sequence of Residential Plowing, visit our website at https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/street-division/snow-removal-sanding.html
Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts at https://norfolkne.gov/pay-and-apply/sign-up-for/emergency-alerts.html or by texting norfolkalerts to the number 81257.