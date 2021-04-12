NORFOLK - Meridian Clinical Research in Norfolk is looking for participants to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine study.
Dr. Keith Vrbicky says the study is looking for pregnant and lactating mothers.
Vrbicky says specifically women age 18 to 45 in their second or third trimester are asked to take part.
"It's a very vulnerable group because of the complex nature of the change in physiology and metabolism during pregnancy. Those of us that practice obstetrics typically know that mothers are much higher risk of these respiratory viral infections and tend to get sicker."
Vrbicky says they’ll be assessing the antibody transfer from the mother to the baby once it’s born.
He says early indications show the transfer taking place in a good way.
If you’re interested call Meridian Clinical Research at 402-371-0797.