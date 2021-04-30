LINCOLN - It is being reported that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
The impact those vaccines have on pregnant women was the topic of a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services virtual press conference Thursday.
Dr. Emily Patel, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist at Methodist Women’s Hospital said there have been over 30,000 pregnant women who have been looked at through the vaccine reporting system in the past couple of months and there haven’t been any safety signals.
Patel said there’s also pregnant animal data that shows no complications and they’re now getting data that shows fetal benefits.
"What we're seeing now and what we have demonstrated is that these newborns to moms who have had the vaccine have antibodies. So the moms are developing those antibodies and then they're crossing over into the fetus and they're born with some level of protection. What that means long-term over the next six months or year and how well that protects them is unknown."
Patel said pregnant women who have yet to get a vaccine and test positive for COVID-19 should let their primary care provider know right away as they might be at higher risk for complications.