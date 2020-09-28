LINCOLN - Deer hunting season is upon us, but before you set up and make your way to the top of your tree stand follow a few safety tips.
Outdoor Education Specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Aaron Hershberger says if you have a tree stand, make sure you know how it works.
"Make sure all of the pieces, straps and buckles are in good working order. If it's been a year since you used the stand make sure you check them. You can replace the parts per the manufacturer's recommendations. Know how to use the stand, practice using it in the backyard before you get too high off the ground. It's going to work the same way at 15 foot as it is at two or three foot off the ground."
Hershberger says also make sure you have the fall restraint system which includes a full body harness and a way to connect to the tree.
He says you shouldn’t forget to wear your blaze orange too as 400 square inches of it is required.
For more information visit OutdoorNebraska.Org.