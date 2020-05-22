NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is encouraging you to use caution when participating in Memorial Day weekend activities as the threat of COVID-19 is still present.
Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says across the state, there are clusters of people who are being infected with COVID-19—dental clinics, restaurants, nursing homes, daycares, manufacturing facilities, and gas stations are just some of the locations where cases are cropping up.
The ELVPHD district has also seen clusters like that appear in the past week.
There are many reasons why these types of cases are occurring, including the relaxed directed health measures making it possible to go places you haven’t been in a while or even a quick visit with family over Mother’s Day.
The best thing that you can do throughout this holiday weekend, and even the coming weeks, is to use appropriate social distancing as well as practice good hygiene.
Enjoy the weekend, but do so safely!