NORFOLK - “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” that’s the theme for this year’s fire prevention week this week.
Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says fire prevention week is a week dedicated solely to fire prevention throughout the United States.
Zwiebel says the theme focuses on cooking safety as cooking is the number one cause of home fires & home fire injuries.
"People leave things on the stove and then go off and do something else and leave it unattended. All of sudden you have whatever was on the stove catch fire and kitchen fires are very expensive because kitchen cabinets and everything that goes with it is expensive to replace. If you need to leave the kitchen area and you have stuff on the stove, our recommendation is that you shut it off and get whatever that need done."
Zwiebel says also keep up to date on replacing your smoke alarms every 10 years.
He adds fire prevention is not a one-week a year event, but is a 24 Hour-7 day a week-365 day-a-year event.