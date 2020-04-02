NORFOLK - The Nebraska Public Power District has reported a power outage in part of Norfolk.
As of around 3:50, the outage was affecting 933 customers.
It’s located in the southeast part of town and spans from South 7th Street east to the Highway 275 and 24 intersection.
From north to south it goes from East Northwestern Avenue to Pasewalk Avenue.
A crew is currently in this area making repairs to the system. The estimated restoration time is 5:30 P.M.
To view the outage and see when it’s resolved visit Outages.NPPD.Com.