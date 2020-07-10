O'NEILL - An increase in positive COVID-19 cases may pop up in Pierce County in the coming days.
According to the North Central District Health Department, they have been made aware of a potential large community transmission of COVID-19 in Pierce County due to events that occurred over the 4th of July weekend.
Healthcare providers in the Pierce County communities strongly encourage residents to take note of how they are feeling.
Anyone whom may be exhibiting symptoms should isolate themselves in their homes and notify their provider. This includes removing yourself from participating in any upcoming activities.
NCDHD was made aware of three additional positive cases Friday evening in Pierce County.
These cases are believed to be due from community spread present in Pierce County however investigations are currently ongoing. All close contacts at risk will be contacted.