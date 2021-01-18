Joe Biden
WASHINGTON, D.C. - One of the first questions about a new administration in Washington, D.C., is how tax policy may or may not change.

Pat Wolff, Senior Director of Congressional Relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation, spoke during the group’s virtual convention. She said there are changes ahead with the Biden Administration.

“We are expecting to see legislation, maybe big tax legislation, fairly soon in the first six months. And the reason for that is the Democrats have talked about some big policy changes in the next Congress. Different parties have different policies, and as I’ve said, the Republicans have spent the last couple of sessions in Congress enacting business-friendly policies. The Democrats have said that they would like to focus more on individuals, and they’re talking about raising taxes on high-net-worth individuals and businesses.”

Wolff said the Democrats control both chambers of Congress by a slim margin and that should have an impact on the kinds of tax legislation changes.

Some changes she expects to see include tax incentives for environmental provisions such as wind energy, biodiesel, fuel pumps, alternative fuels, and carbon sequestration.

