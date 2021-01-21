NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended some changes to the official city code.
During Wednesday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes told the commissioners one change is just a housekeeping action.
"The main one is the land use matrix for restaurants, drive-thru, as CUPS in C2 and C2-A (zoning). That was a request that came up from someone who wants to maybe put a drive-thru restaurant downtown."
Grimes said this allows the drive-thru request to be brought up for approval.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.