NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council voted to declare an area blighted and substandard, which will allow for tax-increment financing in future development.
During Monday night’s meeting, Jan Merrill, a community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District told the council members the Riverside Boulevard Redevelopment Area consists of around 56 acres.
Merrill says the boundaries begin at the old post office building on Fourth Street and go up Riverside Boulevard to Country Club Road, then to the banks of the Elkhorn River ending north of Elm Avenue.
"Deterioration was one of the major factors. Twenty-eight of the 37 structures were determined to be fair, poor, or dilapidated, which counts for 76%. Also age was another factor and 37 structures were (determined to be) 42.76 years of age."
Merrill added if approved the City will have about 300 acres available to blight if another project came up.
Mayor Josh Moenning said this is the first step in potential redevelopment of the area.
The council voted unanimously to declare the area as blighted and substandard.