Pork Checkoff
Courtesy of: National Pork Board

DES MOINES, IA - With the grilling season officially underway, the National Pork Board says they’re expecting a strong demand pull from consumers this summer.

Tara Ann Dugan is the director of research and insights for the organization and says 100 percent of packing plants are operating at greater than 60 percent and consumers are expanding their cooking and preparations beyond the kitchen.

Dugan says fewer consumers are reporting pork out of stock.

"Not only are people able to get some of their beloved cuts, but they're also seeing some of those larger pork cuts available as well such as whole shoulders. The good news about that is that we've started to see a big uptick over the past few years in consumer trends towards smoking."

Dugan says while social distancing restrictions are starting to relax, their research shows at least 55 percent of consumers are still avoiding eating out which is good news for pork demand.

For pork recipes or for more information visit the Pork Checkoff on Facebook and other social media sites.

Tags

In other news

Man won't be charged in fatal Nebraska protest shooting

Man won't be charged in fatal Nebraska protest shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska bar owner won’t be charged  in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man during weekend protests in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said Monday.

Ricketts concerned virus will flare again with protests

Ricketts concerned virus will flare again with protests

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska could see another flare-up of coronavirus cases because of the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, but he concluded that allowing protesters to peacefully vent was more important than concerns about the pandemic.