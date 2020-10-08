Pork Checkoff launches 'Pork as a Passport'

CLIVE, IA - The National Pork Board has launched a new consumer marketing campaign called ‘Pork as a Passport’ which celebrates pork’s position as an authentic, global protein.
Pork Checkoff Domestic Marketing Vice President Angie Krieger says ‘Pork as a Passport’ campaign elevates the at-home cooking experience.
"What we intend to do through the Passport campaign is celebrate pork’s position as the number one protein in the global community. So, while pork is not the number one protein consumed here in the U.S., we think it should be, because around the world, a lot of consumers enjoy it. So, it's also going to help us encourage some small adventures through a culinary way for weary quarantine cooks."
Krieger says this is the first consumer outreach effort that is part of the Pork Checkoff’s Real Pork master brand.
For more information visit Pork.Org.