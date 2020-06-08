LINCOLN - The Nebraska Pork Producers Association and University of Nebraska’s Loeffel Meat Lab have teamed up to provide pork to the state’s food banks.
It’s called the “Pork Cares Campaign”, and Jane Stone with Nebraska Pork Producers says it all starts with hogs donated by pork producers that are then processed by students and staff at the Lab.
Stone says they donate the meat to the Lincoln Food Bank and the Food Bank of the Heartland and then the meat gets dispersed to other food banks throughout the state.
She says they’re thankful for the Meat Lab’s participation.
"They've been awesome to work with. All of our smaller processors are so far backed up, I'm hearing clear into March of 2021 and that was a week or so ago so I don't know where they're at now. We're doing three to five pound family packs and they're also getting some ground product and some ribs. It's working out quite nicely."
Stone says they’re processing 12 pigs a week which then yields about 1,700 pounds of pork products to be donated.
She says there are transportation and processing costs so to donate money, visit NEPork.Org.