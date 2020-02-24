WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sustainability is a well-known topic of conversation around modern food production and agriculture.
However, the nation’s pork producers have been involved in that discussion for some time with their national WeCare Program.
National Pork Board CEO Bill Even says it’s something important to pork producers across the country.
"The WeCare Program has been in place now for 12 years in the U.S. pork industry. It's a list of six principles that all pork producers aspire to. It's things related to sustainability, animal welfare, public health, and being active in your community. The pork industry is proud to have well over a decade of work in this area."
Even also says pork now has its own entrant into the fake-meat market.
He says fake pork will never be close to the real thing in terms of taste and nutrition as the ingredient list for real pork will always be shorter and healthier than fake pork.