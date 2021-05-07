Ponca State Park

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.

Lynn Mellick with the park says they’ll have picnic tables set up all throughout with some at their overlooks that have pristine vistas.

Mellick says for $10 you can buy picnic baskets from them with everything in it you’ll need.

"It's gonna come with your meal which is broasted chicken, vegetables, cheesy potatoes, dinner rolls and dessert. In your box you'll also find a tablecloth along with some very nice napkins that will compliment the tablecloth. Then we've added bottled water and flavor packets for the water."

To reserve your order and pickup time call the park at (402) 755-2284.

A Nebraska State Park vehicle permit is required.

Tags

In other news

Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.

Watch out for Ag equipment on the road

Watch out for Ag equipment on the road

LINCOLN - You’re always urged to avoid distractions while driving and pay attention to the road in front of you, but this time of year you should also watch out for large Ag equipment.

Missouri River remains low headed into summer

Missouri River remains low headed into summer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials may have to increase the amount of water released into the Missouri River over the next couple months to ensure there is enough water in the river for cities that rely on it for water and for barge traffic.