Ponca State Park hosting picnics for Mother's Day

PONCA - Rather than just getting your mom a boring card for Mother’s Day that she’s going to throw away in a week, call the Ponca State Park and tell them you want to take part in their Mother’s Day picnic.
Lynn Mellick with the park says they’ll have picnic tables set up all throughout with some at their overlooks that have pristine vistas.
Mellick says for $10 you can buy picnic baskets from them with everything in it you’ll need.
"It's gonna come with your meal which is broasted chicken, vegetables, cheesy potatoes, dinner rolls and dessert. In your box you'll also find a tablecloth along with some very nice napkins that will compliment the tablecloth. Then we've added bottled water and flavor packets for the water."
To reserve your order and pickup time call the park at (402) 755-2284.
A Nebraska State Park vehicle permit is required.