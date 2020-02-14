PONCA - You can enjoy a variety of bird related activities at the Ponca State Park this Saturday by taking part in the annual Birds and Breakfast Weekend.
Assistant Superintendent Maria Korver says the day starts out with breakfast.
Korver says after breakfast there will be bird tours where you’ll be able to see a variety of birds.
"We start at the feeders and we'll see American Gold Finches. We'll also see House Finches and if we're lucky we might spot a purple finch at the feeders. The other birds we'll see include blue jays, ducks, and geese."
Korver says in the afternoon they’ll read a book about birds and then attendees can build a bird feeder.
The event, which will start at 8 on Saturday costs five dollars for children and six dollars for those seven and up.
To register call the Ponca State Park at (402) 755-2284.