PONCA - The Ponca State Park will be hosting the 12th annual SCHEELS 3-D Archery Tournament this weekend.
Events Coordinator Lexi Mounts says they host the tournament every year and attendees of all ages and skill levels love it.
"We will have 20 stations that day with 60 total targets. It's for both adults and kids - bring the whole family. The event is for everyone."
Mounts says the cost is $20 for those 12 and older. Each adult registration will receive a free $10 SCHEELS gift card.
It’s set for both Saturday and Sunday 8 to 3.
A park entry permit is required.