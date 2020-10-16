PONCA - Get ready for Hallowfest, a day jam packed with Halloween related fun at Ponca State Park on Saturday.
Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick says they’ll have various crafts available in bags that you can take, a pumpkin carving contest, and a creepy crawly critter corner to learn more about snakes, spiders, and bats.
Mellick says this year they’ll have a haunted drive for $25 per vehicle.
"We've got lots of people out there doing lots of spooks along the route and we've got some static displays. Last weekend we did it and some people enjoyed it so much that they paid for a second time to go through."
Mellick says all of the activities have been set up to adhere to CDC guidelines with the coronavirus pandemic.
State park vehicle permits are required but if you don’t have one, a day pass can be purchased for $6.