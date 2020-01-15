The order came from Col. Gavin Marks, who assumed command of the U.S. Air Force 55th Wing in June, following a mandatory review of the base’s defense and anti-terrorism plan.
It also comes in the wake of high-profile gun incidents last year on U.S. military bases, including one in May at Offutt where 22-year-old Marine Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg was arrested while carrying guns, ammunition and a silencer.
Al-Kazahg, who is stationed in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a court martial hearing to several counts.