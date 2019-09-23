NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have released the identity of a Norfolk girl who was found dead Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were called to the parking lot of the Sunset Plaza Mall for an unresponsive female in a vehicle.
When officers arrived they were able to gain access to the locked car.
The female was already deceased and was identified as 17-year-old Zoe Matteson.
An autopsy was conducted the following day. Those results will be forwarded to the Madison County Attorney’s Office.