NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have released some details from Tuesday’s two vehicle accident in downtown Norfolk.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to the 400 block of Norfolk Avenue for the accident.
Both vehicles were parked on the north side of Norfolk Avenue, the first vehicle, was parked further to the west and began to back out of the stall.
This vehicle continued to back in a U-turn fashion until they were backing northbound. The vehicle collided with the front fender of another parked car, jumped the curb, and drove through the front window of the Norfolk Area Shopper before coming to a rest.
There was an occupant in the second parked car at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported by either person.
The driver of the vehicle that collided with the building was identified as 74-year-old Gary Merchant of Norfolk.
His vehicle suffered an estimated $7,500 in damage.
The occupant of the parked car was identified as Brenda Love of Norfolk. Her vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
Damage to the structure is estimated at $25,000. Merchant received a citation for unsafe backing.