FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a Nebraska man who fired at officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. Friday at a home in southeast Fremont.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that the 33-year-old Fremont man came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. No officers were hurt.

