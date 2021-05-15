Nebraska State Patrol

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a Nebraska man who fired at officers.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the shooting occurred after officers responded to reports of a man threatening to harm himself about 3:25 p.m. Friday at a home in southeast Fremont.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that 33-year-old Aaron Schneider of Fremont came out of the residence with a firearm and fired at least one shot.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died. No officers were hurt.

Tags

In other news

US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several major unions say the significant staff cuts railroads have made in recent years could jeopardize safety, but the major railroads say the new operating model they have adopted is simply helping them become more efficient and hasn’t made the railroads riskier.

Norfolk Area Week in Review for May 15, 2021

Norfolk Area Week in Review for May 15, 2021

NORFOLK - From Norfolk Public Schools weighing in on proposed health standards to Norfolk Catholic's Hall of Fame ceremony, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday May 15, 2021.