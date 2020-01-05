Police chief says officers justified in fatal Omaha shooting

Tags
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state lawmaker concerned about overcrowding in Nebraska prisons plans to propose building a new 300-bed work release facility in Omaha.State Sen. Steve Lathrop says he'll introduce a bill calling on the state to begin planning a new community corrections facility.Build…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's police chief says his officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed man on New Year's Eve.Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he believes officers acted appropriately when they fatally shot 57-year-old Terry Hudson as he approached them with a raised handgun o…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Spring turkey hunting permits will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 13.Hunters can buy up to three permits in spring, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit. The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11 and…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will attempt to lower taxes for homeowners, farmers and military retirees this year while setting aside money to help the state recover from the historic 2019 floods.The governor says he'll present lawmakers with a property tax package during …
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed to police that he'd killed his wife in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in the case.Thirty-nine-year-old Brandon Norton pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton had be…
YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus.College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services. Preliminary renovation plans cal…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal of a Texas man on Nebraska’s death row for killed two Grand Island men in 2007.Marco Torres Jr., formerly of Pasadena, Texas, had sought post-conviction relief for a third time after being sentenced to death for t…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska has awarded more than $610,000 to an Iowa company that sued after it said it wasn't fully paid for masonry work at a national veterans cemetery in Omaha that opened in 2016.Seedorff Masonry, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Constru…
BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring.The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a news…