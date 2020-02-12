Sen. Ernie Chambers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska legislators have given initial approval to a measure that would require law enforcement officers to undergo anti-bias training.

The bill that received first-round approval Wednesday in a 43-0 vote could be the last major piece of legislation proposed by the state's longest-serving and best-known state senator, Ernie Chambers.

The Omaha lawmaker designated it as his last official legislative priority in what could be his final year in office.

Chambers has served for a total of 46 years in the unicameral Legislature, but is leaving office next January due to term limits and has declined to say whether he'll run again.

Tags

In other news

Stenger to head Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative

Stenger to head Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative

OMAHA – In its ongoing effort across the state addressing Nebraska’s workforce needs, the Aksarben Foundation announces the addition of an Executive Director for Growing Together its Northeast Nebraska Workforce Initiative.

District says student struck Lincoln High School staffer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — District officials say a Lincoln High School student and a staff member were treated at a hospital after the student struck the staffer.Administrators say the 17-year-old and the supervisor of in-school suspension were walking down a hall Tuesday when the student hit the…