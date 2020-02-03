NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after a gun was found in her car early Saturday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed a traffic stop on a car in the 100 block of South 5th Street for a traffic violation.
The officer had contact with the driver who was identified as 23-year-old Tabitha Coleman.
The officer asked Coleman to retrieve her registration, and when she opened the glove box the officer saw the grip of a black handgun.
The officer recovered a Taurus .380 pistol.
Coleman did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. She was then arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.