NORFOLK - If you want to test your poetry skills, submit a poem or two for the Norfolk Public Library’s poetry contest going on now.
Library Assistant Janet Seegebarth says the rules are to write one or two poems of no more than 16 lines on any subject and in any form.
"We have three divisions: ages 12 and under, ages 13-18, and ages 19 and up. We have a $25 gift certificate for the winner in each of those age divisions."
Seegebarth says poems entered will also be on display in the library during National Library Week April 5th through the 10th and the winning entries will be published in the April edition of the library’s newsletter.
The deadline is Monday March 15th and submissions will only be accepted in person at the library or in the book drop.
Entry forms can be found at NorfolkNE.Gov/Library.