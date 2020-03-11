LINCOLN - Are Nebraska senators going to give up on property tax reform and double down on property tax relief programs where more money is spent?
Adam Weinberg, Communications and Outreach Director at the Platte Institute says that’s the question senators will have to ask themselves as the legislative session nears the end.
Weinberg says in his newest column, Michael Bloomberg’s ill-fated presidential campaign is the latest evidence that simply spending large amounts of money can’t solve all problems.
He says it’s disappointing to see policymakers throw around such large sums of money without providing a concrete plan for how the tax system would be improved in exchange.
"So if you had to ask me, do I think the Nebraska Legislature's current approach to property tax relief is working? I would have to say it's not working and it's costing a lot of money. We could be looking at property tax reform or other tax reforms. If property tax reform isn't in the cards that could make a much bigger difference long-term for Nebraska."
Weinberg says LB974, a property tax relief bill in the legislature will likely be discussed by senators on the floor later this week.