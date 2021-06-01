LINCOLN - The Platte Institute’s executive director has proposed five steps to reform taxes in Nebraska.
Jim Vokal says politicians want you to think tax reform is a red or blue problem when it’s actually a lack of vision problem.
Vokal says the five steps needed to reform Nebraska’s taxes are replace property tax relief with property tax reform, flatten the income tax, modernize the sales tax, make local government transparent, and reduce or eliminate outdated taxes.
He says the Tax Foundation has a report on what would happen if Nebraska implemented those five steps.
"It would involve modestly broadening the sales tax to many but not all personal services, cutting income taxes closer to six percent, replacing property tax credits with lower property tax levies, and introducing reforms to some of the smaller miscellaneous taxes."
Vokal says Nebraska’s tax climate ranks 28th right now and if those five tax reform steps were taken, the state would jump to 18th place and leap in front of a number of fast growing states.