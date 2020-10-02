LINCOLN - Progress is starting to be made on providing rural areas in Nebraska with broadband access.
During a “Talking Tech” webinar hosted by the Platte Institute Wednesday Billy Easley with Americans for Prosperity and Will Rinehart with Utah State University talked about a number of tech topics including rural broadband.
A question was asked about how state legislators can be forward looking with infrastructure policy when it comes to things like rural broadband and Rinehart said the Nebraska Legislature has been addressing it, but funding is an issue.
"I hope everyone can recognize that this is a tough problem. Rural regions struggle with the problem of cost. The FCC a couple of years back did some estimations on rural broadband and found that when it comes to tough to connect homes, you could be talking as much as $90,000 to connect the premise."
To speed up rural broadband projects, Rinehart said what state officials could do is not put fees on companies wanting to increase broadband availability.
To view the full webinar visit PlatteInstitute.Org.