LINCOLN - A number of pertinent topics in Nebraska will be discussed by various policy experts, governors, and senators during an upcoming virtual Legislative Summit hosted by the Platte Institute.
CEO Jim Vokal tells News Talk WJAG, at 9 on Thursday they’ll have a regulatory reform roundtable with Senators John Arch, Suzanne Geist, Steve Halloran, and Anna Wishart.
Vokal says the second panel at 10:15 will be about job licensing in a remote economy with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
He says the last topic is at 1 and will be about taxes in Nebraska and what’s next.
"We'll have the Revenue Committee Chair, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, a representative from the Tax Foundation, and Jim Smith who is a former state senator and now executive director of Blueprint Nebraska. They'll talk about where we go now that LB1107 has passed, how do we continue to reform our property tax system, and we'll look at our tax system as a whole."
To register for the free summit visit PlatteInstitute.Org.