NORFOLK - With planting season here more farm equipment will be out on the roads.
Nebraska State Patrol Lieutenant Jim Bills says farmers out and about and he expects that to pick with the warm weather on the horizon.
"They are in the fields getting things done that they can. So we ask the driving public to be cautious and be on the watch for any kind of implements out there on the road."
Bills encourages you to give farmers the amount of space they need for that big equipment.
He also says farmers need a lot of room when making a turn so be aware of which direction they go.
Lieutenant Jim Bills was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.